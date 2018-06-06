App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Jun 06, 2018 03:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund to launch healthcare fund on June 11; offer to close on June 25

Mirae Asset Healthcare Fund, will remain open for subscription from June 11 to June 25, the fund house stated


Mirae Asset Mutual Fund to launch a fund with a focus on pharma, healthcare and allied sectors. Mirae Asset Healthcare Fund, will remain open for subscription from June 11 to June 25, the fund house stated.

According to the scheme information document, the fund will deploy at least 80 percent of its corpus in pharma, healthcare and allied sectors and up to 20 percent in shares of other companies. It also has the provision to invest up 20 percent in debt and Money market instruments or in units of debt/liquid schemes of domestic mutual funds.

Other features:

Plan: Regular and Direct
Option: Growth and dividend
Minimum application amount: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee therafter
Benchmark index: S&P BSE Healthcare Index
Exit load: 1 percent if investments are redeemed within one year from the date of allotmentFund manager: Vrijesh Kasera
First Published on Jun 6, 2018 03:19 pm

tags #Business #healthcare #MF News #Mirae Asset Mutual Fund

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.