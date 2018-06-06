Mirae Asset Mutual Fund to launch healthcare fund on June 11; offer to close on June 25

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund to launch a fund with a focus on pharma, healthcare and allied sectors. Mirae Asset Healthcare Fund, will remain open for subscription from June 11 to June 25, the fund house stated.

According to the scheme information document, the fund will deploy at least 80 percent of its corpus in pharma, healthcare and allied sectors and up to 20 percent in shares of other companies. It also has the provision to invest up 20 percent in debt and Money market instruments or in units of debt/liquid schemes of domestic mutual funds.

Other features:

Plan: Regular and DirectOption: Growth and dividendMinimum application amount: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee therafterBenchmark index: S&P BSE Healthcare IndexExit load: 1 percent if investments are redeemed within one year from the date of allotmentFund manager: Vrijesh Kasera