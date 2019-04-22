Mirae Asset Mutual Fund to float equity focussed fund on April 23; offer to end on May 7

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund will launch an open-ended equity scheme, Mirae Asset Focussed Fund on April 23, the fund house said in a statement.

Subscription to the scheme will remain open until May 7.

The fund, which will invest in a maximum of 30 stocks, will also have the flexibility to invest across large cap, mid cap and small cap categories and across sectors.

The scheme will be managed by Gaurav Misra.

"Mirae Asset MF is enhancing its product basket to provide varied investment solutions for its investors and partners. The new offering will help us increase our equity offering and enlarge our investor base," said Swarup Mohanty, Chief Executive Officer, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund.

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund has completed more than 10 years in India and has broken into the top 15 fund houses in terms of assets under management.

The company's AUM or asset under management stood at Rs 27,000 crore as on 31 March 2019.