Mirae Asset Mutual Fund seeks SEBI nod for Nifty 50 ETF

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India to launch an open-ended scheme tracking Nifty 50 Index, according to the draft offer document filed on the regulator's website.

The scheme called Mirae Asset Nifty 50 ETF at least 95 percent of its assets in securities included in the Nifty 50 Index, while the remaining 5 percent will be invested in money market instruments including liquid schemes of domestic mutual funds.

Other features:

Minimum investment: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter

Benchmark index: Nifty 50 TRI (Total Return Index)

Fund manager: Bharti Sawant