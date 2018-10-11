App
Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 11:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mirae Asset MF to revise SIP features in bluechip fund from October 22

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund will revise features in systematic investment plans in Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund with effect from October 22, the fund house said in an addendum.

The fund house will allow investment up to Rs 25,000 in fresh registrations under systematic investment plan through monthly or quarterly options on 1st, 10th, 15th, 21st, and 28th.

At present, investment up to Rs 25,000 in fresh registrations are allowed under systematic investment plan in the monthly option on the 10th of every month.

It said Mirae Asset Mutual Fund will introduce the systematic transfer plan under the weekly, fortnightly, monthly and quarterly options in the above scheme.
First Published on Oct 11, 2018 11:27 am

tags #Business #MF News #Mirae Asset Mutual Fund

