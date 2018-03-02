Mirae Asset MF seeks SEBI nod for open-ended healthcare fund

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund has filed an offer document with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, seeking permission to launch an open ended equity scheme investing in healthcare and allied sectors.

According to the draft offer document filed available on the SEBI website, the scheme, Mirae Asset Healthcare Fund, will invest at least 80 percent of its corpus in equity and equity-related securities of companies that are likely to benefit either directly or indirectly from healthcare and allied sectors.

Up to 20 percent will be deployed in equity shares of companies other than those in the healthcare sector. It also has the provision to deploy up to 20 percent in debt and money market instruments.

Other features:

* Plans: Regular and direct* Options: Growth and dividend* Minimum application: 5,000 rupees and in multiples of one rupeethereafter* Exit Load: 1 percent if redeemed within one year from the date of allotment* Performance benchmark: S&P BSE Healthcare* Fund manager: Vrijesh Kasera and Neelesh Surana