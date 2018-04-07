App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Apr 07, 2018 01:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MFs weekly wrap: Net inflows into equity mutual funds fell 59% MoM in March

The overall industry assets under management stood at Rs 21.36 trillion, the March data showed

Himadri Buch @himadribuch

As the new financial year FY19 kick-started, slew of mutual fund statistics for the past year and month gone by was revealed by Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

According to the data on AMFI, the net inflows into equity funds have more than halved in March to Rs 66.6 billion from Rs 162.7 billion in February. The amount was also lower than that of March 2017 when the figure stood at Rs 82.16 billion.

Assets under management of equity schemes, including assets under ELSS, stood at Rs 7.5 trillion, down 5 percent from their peak of Rs 7.86 trillion in January. The Nifty index has shed 7.2 per cent from its record high of 11,130 touched in late January.

The overall industry assets under management stood at Rs 21.36 trillion, the March data showed.

Himadri Buch
Himadri Buch
Assistant Editor|Moneycontrol.com

Going by the investors data on AMFI, in the last one year, the domestic mutual fund industry added 32 lakh new investors in FY18 (Apr-Mar).

According to A.Balasubramanian, CEO of AMFI the addition in new investors was on the back of investor awareness campaign  Mutual Funds Sahi Hai that was launched last year.

AMFI is also planning to soon launch the next leg of the media campaign.

In the week gone by, Moneycontrol also interviewed DHFL Pramerica Mutual Fund Executive Director and Chief Investment Officer EA Sundaram where he said that the fund house had zeroed in on stocks from the infrastructure and agriculture sectors to drive its growth.

To read the full interview click: DHFL Pramerica MF’s CIO Sundaram likes infra, agriculture themes for investments

Among other developments last week, Union Mutual Fund appointed Vinay Paharia as chief investment officer. Prior to joining Union Mutual Fund, Paharia with over 15 years experience has worked with Invesco Mutual Fund where he managed various equity schemes.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund collected Rs 628 crore through its Birla Sun Life  Resurgent India Fund – Series 6 during the new fund offer that was open from February 21-March 7. The fund house received 56,431 applications for the fund.

tags #AMFI #Business #MF News

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.