you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 02:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MFs see dip in independent financial advisers registrations on lower commissions

AMFI data indicates that in Q3 FY19 the industry had added 3,346 new distributors under the individual category as against 18,555 quarter-on-quarter

Himadri Buch @himadribuch
The ban on upfront commission seems to have dampened interests of those wishing to become independent financial advisors (IFAs).


According to Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data on status of registration of new ARNs, registration for new AMFI Registered Number (ARN) for IFAs was a mere 951 in February compared to 1,189 in January.


“We conduct our business transparently, even then our earnings are reduced because of the SEBI (Securities Exchange Board of India) ban on upfront commission. Who would want to undertake such a business activity if there is no proper remuneration,” said a Mumbai-based IFA.

In September 2018, the markets regulator banned upfront commissions paid to mutual fund (MF) advisers. SEBI directed fund houses to move to an trail model. After SEBI’s circular, trail commissions are expected to drop by 20-25 basis points (100 bps=1 percentage point). 

SEBI has further trimmed the annual total expense ratio (TER) that very large size MF schemes would charge to 2.25 percent. Earlier, TER was below 2.5 percent and there was scope for market competition to determine adviser commission incentives. With TER now reduced to critically low levels, the adviser community is seeing a decline in new entrants, leaving investors alone to decide on MF schemes.



Himadri Buch
Himadri Buch
Assistant Editor|Moneycontrol.com

In FY19, new IFAs registered with AMFI declined nearly six percent to 951 in February.

The number of new IFA registrations in FY18 stood at 20,339 as against 16,451 so far in FY19.

Status of new ARN registrations for IFAs

Source: AMFI

Existing distributors said lower commissions and fund inflows are going to affect their business.

Another Mumbai-based IFA said the MF advisory business may turn unviable because of rising operating cost and dwindling commissions.

Decade old advisers have already generated a high revenue surplus during the erstwhile high commission structure when the spread on a MF investment was shallow. With new commission regime, it's the new age skill-based IFAs that are facing the heat alone.
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 02:57 pm

tags #AMFI #Business #IFAs #MFnews

