MFs oppose banks' plan to pay DHFL retail investors, PFs in full: Report

Fund houses with exposure to debt instruments of Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) have opposed banks' proposal to pay retail investors and pension funds in full.

Officials from fund houses told banks that the plan will force 'secured creditors' like mutual funds (MFs) to take a haircut, according to a report by The Economic Times.

“What is the guarantee that SEBI will not question us if we agree to take 20-25 percent haircut on DHFL papers?” the article quotes a CEO of a fund house with exposure to DHFL as saying.

MFs currently have an exposure of around Rs 5,000 crore to DHFL, out of the housing financier’s total debt of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

MFs have so far not signed the inter-creditor agreement (ICA) to restructure DHFL’s loans, the report said.

Repaying unsecured creditors in full sets a bad precedent, according to fund houses. They now want banks to apply pressure on DHFL's promoters to inject funds into the company, the report added.

“It’s not easy to attract new equity as financial investors who have till now taken a look at the company’s books are more keen to cherry pick the retail portfolio and not the more difficult wholesale book,” the article quotes a senior banker as saying.

On July 13, DHFL reported a net loss of Rs 2,223 crore for the March quarter. This is a sharp drop from a profit of Rs 134 crore in the previous year’s corresponding period.