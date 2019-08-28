MFs cut investment to NBFCs but hike exposure to G-secs, T-bills in April-July

Due to the NBFC crisis, fund houses have become cautious in their debt investment strategy and are investing majorly in safe instruments.

The exposure of mutual funds into the various debt instruments of the NBFC sector has declined while the exposure of government securities saw a notable increase in the four-month period (April-July 2019).

A slew of credit default cases, including at IL&FS and DHFL groups, have led to MFs suffering huge losses.

According to data from CARE Ratings, total exposure to NBFCs fell to 14 percent from 14.9 percent while exposure to government securities went up to 5.1 percent in July 2019 from 3.7 percent in April 2019.

Since G-Secs are issued by the government, it makes them the safest form of investment (as far as credit quality is concerned; though they are more liquid and therefore volatile). Also, falling interest rates benefit debt funds, but particularly long duration funds.

Further, SEBI has told fund houses that liquid funds must invest atleast 20 percent in liquid assets like government securities.

The data also reveals that corporate debt and commercial papers were the two main avenues for deployment of funds by mutual funds and it accounted for around 54 percent of AMU in debt.

Segments which witnessed a decline in share were corporate debt (others) from 22.2 percent to 20.8 percent, CP-others 22.1 percent to 19.1 percent, CDs from 15 to 11.1 percent.

The asset types which witnessed an improvement besides government securities were T-bills, CBLOs (collaterised borrowing and lending obligations) and other money market instruments.

The securities that have a tenure less than a year are called treasury bills, while money market instruments include commercial papers and certificates of deposit.