Mutual funds add a mere 29 lakh new investor folios in H1 FY20

The spill over effect of the liquidity crisis in the NBFC space that began in September last year still continues to haunt the 44-player mutual fund industry.

This is evident from the April to September folio data available on the Association of Mutual Funds in India’s website. Total number of investor folio accounts in September stood at 8.56 crore versus 8.27 crore in April, a tepid growth of 29 lakh investor accounts.

Of the total 29 lakh folio additions in H1 FY20, 21 lakh folios were added in equity funds.

However, it's not all bad news. The good news being that the industry is better off this year as during the first six months (April-September) of FY19 the industry lost 49 lakh investor folios.

Folios are numbers designated for individual investor accounts, though one investor can have multiple accounts.

“There were more number of exits (from schemes) this year than additions in folios. A slew of investors moved out from credit risk funds due to the NBFC issues,” said a Mumbai-based mutual fund distributor Vivek Agarwal.

Credit risk funds, which invest at least 65 percent of their assets in less than AA-rated paper, saw the highest drop of 49,282 investor folios in the first half of FY20.

Investors seem to have stayed off credit risk funds following numerous credit events, indicating a sharp decline in their risk appetite.

The trouble, which began after multiple defaults by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS), came to light in September 2018, affected schemes that held securities issued by it. These funds suffered as most fund houses had invested in troubled companies such as IL&FS, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) and Reliance Home Finance.

Further, the back-to-back downgrade of debt instruments by rating agencies had hurt the performance of credit risk funds, prompting investors to pull out their investments.

This is also evident from the outflows registered in this category. In the last six months, investors have pulled out a total of Rs 13,783 crore from credit risk funds.