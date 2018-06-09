MF Wrap: What is driving SIP inflows even when equity markets are volatile?

Systematic investment plans or better known as SIPs are in the news again. This time for showing a rise in their collections in 2018 so far despite volatile markets.

According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India, thus far in 2018, 43-player industry mopped up Rs 26,878 crore via SIPs compared with Rs 15,602 crore garnered in 2017.

MF industry has 2.16 crore SIP accounts through which investors regularly invest in schemes.

Since the start of January BSE Mid-cap and Small-cap indices have fallen around 11 percent while BSE Sensex has risen around 5 percent.

FII outflows, high crude oil prices, rupee depreciation against the dollar has kept Indian equity markets volatile.

The above shows that despite volatile markets investors are not shunning SIPs. Experts said that investors are becoming more savvy and matured.

“Investors are becoming more savvy and investors are actually investing in the economy and they are not so much concerned by short term news flows and volatility,” said Sunil Subramaniam, Chief Executive Officer, Sundaram Mutual Fund.

“One of the things if you see the amount of SIP money has been steadily going up. SIPs are not something that investors shift out based on how the current outlook changes. 65 percent plus SIPs are booked by investors for 5 years or plus. So they wont go out in a hurry or take a call based on market volatility,” Subramaniam added.

SIPs are investment plans offered by mutual funds wherein one could invest a fixed amount in a mutual fund Scheme periodically atfixed intervals – say once a month instead of making a lump-sum investment.

The SIP instalment amount could be as small as Rs 500 per month. SIP is similar to a recurring deposit where you deposit a small /fixed amount every month.

SIP is a very convenient method of investing in mutual funds through standing instructions to debit your bank account every month, without the hassle of having to write out a cheque.

SIP has been gaining popularity among Indian MF investors, as it helps in Rupee Cost Averaging and also in investing in a disciplined manner without worrying about market volatility and timing the market.

SIPs help the investor average his cost over a period of time, fetching more units when prices are low and fewer units when prices are high

In the current scenario, buying at low prices and selling at high prices in SIP works brilliantly because the volatility means you buy more units at lesser price and hence your ultimate returns will be very good.

Experts also feel that investor education initiative taken by AMFI and industry is also aiding SIP flows.

According to the AMFI date, monthly inflows touched nearly Rs 7,000 crore in April alone. MF houses said that about 95 percent of SIP inflows are for investing in the stock market, and the balance in the debt market.

Meanwhile, the average assets under management (AAUM) of the mutual fund industry reached close to Rs.23 lakh crore in March 2018. AMFI’s latest.

Over the years, investors have matured and learnt to ignore the market noise and continue investors through SIPs month after month.

This unwavering discipline has helped many SIP investors build an impressive portfolio.

This gives confidence to mutual funds officials and they say that SIP flows will remain steady and will not go away with market volatility.

