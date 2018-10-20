MF wrap: Uncertainty over appointment of Yes Bank chief prompts funds to cut stake

The uncertainty looming over the appointment of Yes Bank’s managing director and the chief executive officer has forced fund houses to pare stake in the underlined private sector bank.

According to the September portfolio of mutual funds, AMCs have cut down stake in Yes Bank by nearly 100 basis points in Jul-Sep to 10.55 percent, adding to the selling pressure.

Recently, the Reserve Bank of India turned down Yes Bank's request to extend its chief executive Rana Kapoor's term up to April 2019. The regulator has asked the bank to appoint a new CEO by February 1, 2019.

Not only have mutual funds, foreign institutional investors too cut their exposure in Yes Bank by more than 400 basis points in the last month. Currently, FIIs hold nearly 39.5 percent stake in the private sector lender.

After the September 25 board meeting, the bank said it would seek an extension for Kapoor till April 30 for finalisation of financial statements for the year ending March 2018. And thereafter, a further extension till September 30 for completing the annual general meeting process.

Kapoor, who has been the founding CEO of the mid-sized private bank since 2004, was asked to step down from January 31, 2019, by the RBI. This was against the board and shareholders' proposal to extend his term by three years after his term ended on August 31 this year.

After the RBI's reaffirmed directive, Yes Bank said its 'Search & Selection Committee' is targeting to complete this recruitment process latest by mid-December 2018.

As communicated by the Bank on September 24, 2018, the MD & CEO will be fully guided by its Board of Directors, the RBI and other relevant stakeholders, the bank said in the exchange filing.

On October 11, Yes Bank announced the appointment of global firm Korn Ferry mandated by the 'Search & Selection Committee' to assist in evaluating both internal and external candidates and make suitable recommendations to the Board of Directors within stipulated timelines for RBI' s final approval.

The stock of Yes Bank has been hammered since the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) curtailed the term of its current promoter- CEO, Rana Kapoor. The damage control exercise has started with vigour and the management in a recent communication highlighted the roadmap of the “'Search & Selection Committee” within the bank to find Kapoor’s succession within the stipulated time period.

The RBI's decision to curtail Kapoor's extension led to a 46 percent plunge in the Yes Bank’s during July-September period.

The management is portraying business as usual. In an exchange filing, it has detailed the robust business growth in the quarter gone by. The bank reported 41 percent growth in deposits year-on-year (YoY), 65 percent growth in advances and pristine asset quality at 1.35 percent of advances.

Subsequently, several brokerage firms have cut their ratings on shares of YES Bank, with most of the firms claiming that loan growth is likely to slow down until a new CEO takes charge and details a and a new strategy.