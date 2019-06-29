MF Wrap | SEBI becomes impact player in risk management of debt mutual funds

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) announced landmark reforms towards investment risk management of debt mutual funds in its board meeting of June 28.

The risk management practices of the debt segment of mutual fund industry that currently stand at approx Rs 12.5 lakhs crore have been under a cloud since the ILFS episode in September 2018.

The subsequent ADAG, Essel and DHFL fiascoes only exposed MF industry practices and its vulnerability in crisis situations. SEBI has decided to step in issuing directions on investment risk management of debt schemes with far reaching implications.

On leveraging ability by borrowers of debt mutual funds, SEBI’s announcement of four times collateral in loan against shares, LAS raises the threshold considerably from earlier 1.7 times limit. Simply put, earlier, if Rs 100 crore debt could be borrowed by a collateral of Rs 175 crore worth of shares, it can now be borrowed by collateral of Rs 400 crore worth of shares.

The securities market regulator, in its wisdom, has taken a thoughtful decision after markets witnessed share of DHFL loosing approximate 90% of its value within a year at NSE from a high of Rs 691 during September 3, 2018 to a low of Rs 60 on June 3. It currently trades at Rs 72 levels.

Delayed repayments first arose in DHFL from September 2018 and the latest delayed repayment events have occurred till June.

SEBI has placed investment limits as well on exposure of debt MF schemes at 10 percent for loan against shares. Effectively, it implies a two pronged approach to reducing leverage on exposure to LAS at exposure quantity level and the collateral cover against default.

In its financial stability report of June, the Reserve Bank if India (RBI) is also concerned on the widespread pledged promoter shares phenomenon, calling it as reflection on poor health of the borrowing companies.

“Further, the increased pledging activity is risky for any company as debt repayment will leave no room for the company’s growth”, says the FSR Report.

In risk management concerns of debt segments, SEBI and the RBI look to be on same page to reduce the crisis of confidence in debt asset management.

Investment limits tweaking is a frequent tool for SEBI to control the excesses of bad risk management practices in fund management industry.

The SEBI MF regulations have a dedicated Seventh schedule to MF Regulations detailing investment limits across asset classes.

SEBI’s board meeting announced cap on the sectoral limit reduced to 20 percent from earlier 25 percent. The additional exposure limit to HFC (housing finance companies) companies is presently 15 percent.

Amidst ongoing financial health concerns of the likes of Indiabulls housing finance, DHFL etc, SEBI has restructured the 15 percent HFC exposure to 10 percent limit in HFC and 5 percent in securitized loans of retail and affordable housing .

Effectively, this caps MF debt scheme exposure to securitized housing loans segment to just 5 percent, a major de-leveraging of securitized exposure.

With deeper investment restrictions, SEBI’s unmistakeable message to MF industry this time was -- the more you take indiscreet, uncovered risks; regulations will tighten de-leveraging.

Acting on this line, liquid and overnight funds that cater to investment flows of less than a month duration have been restricted from investing in structured and credit enhanced debt instruments. The investment limit for other categories of debt MF schemes in credit enhanced debt instruments is capped at 10 percent.

Illiquidity of debt papers sought to be addressed by mandating of investment only in listed non-convertible debentures the NCDs and commercial papers, CPs.

NCDs are medium and long term instruments, CPs are less than a year investments principally deployed in short term debt schemes and open debt schemes that face redemptions.

Illiquidity is a hampering factor towards redemption payments. MF industry should see addressing of liquidity issues with a positive approach.

SEBI has additionally prescribed liquid schemes to maintain minimum 20 percent in cash and government securities.

Illiquid papers have been an often-repeated event for debt mutual funds that hampers redemption at best NAV of assets.

During the global credit crisis of 2008, liquid and short term funds faced non saleability and illiquid situation for lower rated securities and only government securities were saleable in that phase, said a former SEBI DGM who worked in its mutual fund department during that period.

There was an over-arching step by SEBI towards fairness and transparency in valuation of MF schemes reflected in NAV. In terms of fair valuation, AMCs are responsible for fairness in valuation, states the board resolution.

SEBI has disallowed the criteria of use of own trades within an AMC made through inter scheme transfers for valuation.

Disallowing inter scheme transfer-based valuation can be a path breaker towards fair valuation in times to come.

Coupled with disablement of amortisation approach, these two actions may signal the end of the era of managed NAV if SEBI can implements these two principles in totality.

Moneycontrol’s analytical piece of June 28 in this column brought out how amortisation reflected non-real NAV values in event of default papers though MFs were resorting to amortisation to show superior NAV in schemes when market valuation was available as an option.

Inter scheme transfer valuations within an AMC was not subject to market price scrutiny. There have been credible murmurs for long about bad debt papers being covered up by transferring from debt schemes in small quantities to equity schemes or closed schemes that do not calculate daily NAV.

This used to be a camouflaged tool to show healthy NAVs to corporate investor-oriented debt schemes.

One hopes the various pre-disposed measures practised by mutual funds to favour big corporate investor-oriented debt schemes would be weeded out sooner than later.

For the day to arrive when corporate, retail and high net worth investors are treated with equal degree of fairness; SEBI may have to walk a few more steps in direction of prudential investment limits, carry dedicated audits of valuation practices and carry industry association along in implementing best practices.