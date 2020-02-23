MF wrap: Mutual fund schemes emerging as popular long-term retirement avenue

Mutual Fund schemes are emerging as the popular long-term Retirement Avenue, given the robust continuation of Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) contribution.

According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India, SIPs have reached an all-time high of Rs 8,532 crore by retail investors. The total Mutual Fund average assets under management (AUM) have also been recorded at an all-time high of Rs 28.18 lakh crore.

Within the total AUMs, the AUM of the retirement solution-oriented mutual fund schemes too, have witnessed 24.4 percent jump to Rs 10,425.28 crore as on January 31. This is against Rs 8,376.19 crore as on April 30, 2019, as per AMFI data.

NS Venkatesh, Chief Executive, AMFI said: “Awareness and affinity on the part of retail investors towards mutual fund schemes as a whole as also on retirement-led mutual fund schemes is rising, as the long-term orientation of mutual fund investment horizon, is slowly getting well-entrenched within retail investors. Steady month-on-month positive inflows during the last 10 months into retirement solutions-oriented category of schemes, is reflective of its enhanced awareness.”

Retirement-oriented mutual fund schemes are typically open-ended, with a lock-in of five years or till the retirement age, whichever is earlier.

As on January 31, retirement solution-oriented schemes had 25.42 lakh of folios in 24 retirement funds, as compared to 24.97 lakh as on April 30, 2019 in 21 solutions-oriented schemes.

Retail investors are putting in around Rs 8,532 crore every month through SIPs and an average of Rs 200 crore every month into solution-oriented retirement mutual fund schemes.

Currently, the industry offers 10 retirement funds. In the last 10 years, the retirement category has delivered around 18.2 percent average returns.

The EPFO declares the EPF rate every year based on returns of the EPF corpus. The current EPF rate is 8.65 percent while the current PPF rate is 7.9 percent.

MF experts are of the view that retirement mutual fund schemes are best suited to deliver for long-term returns through systematic investment availing a mix of equity and debt schemes.

Retirement mutual fund schemes are being increasingly preferred alongside PPF and other traditional debt-oriented avenues.

Increasing longevity and the need to make large pool of financial corpus, is making individuals turn to market-linked mutual fund schemes, Venkatesh said.