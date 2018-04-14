App
Apr 14, 2018 02:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MF Weekly Wrap: Fund managers cautious on ICICI Bank, Axis Bank over leadership uncertainty

Most fund managers on conditions of anonymity said there was no cause for panic at the moment.

Himadri Buch @himadribuch

Himadri Buch
Moneycontrol News

In the week gone by, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank remained the buzz word with the controversies surrounding the leaders of these banks.

Moneycontrol spoke to the fund managers to know how are they placing these stocks in their portfolio.

Most fund managers on conditions of anonymity said there was no cause for panic at the moment. They, however, would wait for clarity before investing further in both stocks.

The CEO said the ICICI Bank board’s initial decision to give a clean chit to Chanda Kochhar in the controversy surrounding the loan to the Videocon group, may have been a bit hasty. Media reports over the last couple of days suggest the board is divided in its support for Kochhar.

On April 9, global ratings agency Fitch expressed doubts about the corporate governance standards at ICICI Bank, amid allegations of impropriety against Chanda Kochhar.

Over the past two weeks, top ICICI Bank board members have responded to queries and held conference calls with several investors, assuring them that the bank adheres to corporate governance standards and that internal investigations are being carried out.

Some management officials have reportedly been participating in the reassuring investors - excluding CEO Chanda Kochhar, who has chosen to maintain complete silence on the matter.

In the case of Axis Bank, MD & CEO Shikha Sharma stepped down after the RBI questioned the bank’s board's decision to extend her term by another three years starting June this year. Sharma will be staying in her role till December to ensure an orderly transition. So far, it is not clear who will be replacing Sharma.

Over the last many months, there had been persistent speculation about Sharma quitting Axis Bank. So much that Axis Bank had to issue a statement denying the rumours.

Last month, there were reports in a section of the media that Deputy Managing Director V Srinivasan had resigned from his position some weeks back. Axis Bank has termed the reports ‘speculative’.

The next trigger for both banks from a stock market perspective, will be the fourth quarter earnings. Market expectations from both banks are muted, given the bad loan problem in the sector appears to be far from over.

Among other developments during the week, HDFC Mutual Fund released its outlook report for FY19.

HDFC Mutual Fund, the second largest fund house nationally, expects gross domestic product or GDP of India to further accelerate on the back of healthy macroeconomic indicators along with improvement in capex in housing, urban infrastructure and defence.

Here's the full story on the outlook:

HDFC MF sees pick up in GDP growth, continued strength in local flows in FY19

In the last week, DHFL Pramerica Asset Management Company appointed Aniruddha Naha as senior equity fund manager, the fund house said in a press release on Thursday.

Naha has more than 18 years of experience in the equity and debt market.

In his last assignment, Naha was Portfolio Manager - Avendus Wealth Management.

Prior to that Naha was Fund Manager - IDFC Asset Management Company,  Mirae Asset Global Investments (Hong Kong), and as DSP BlackRock Investment Managers.

