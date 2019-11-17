App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Nov 17, 2019 10:59 AM IST | Source: PTI

MF investment in equities halves to Rs 55,700cr in Jan-Oct 2019

Of Rs 55,700 crore infused in this year, most of the investment in equities during the year came between July and September.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Mutual fund investment in stock markets halved to Rs 55,700 crore in the first 10 months of the year because of lower participation from retail investors.

Fund managers had bought shares worth about Rs 1.12 lakh crore during January-October 2018, according to the data provided by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

"Inflows from retail investors into mutual funds have slowed compared with a year ago. As a result, mutual funds deployment into stock markets has lowered," said Vidya Bala, co-founder of Primeinvestor.in

Close

"Despite markets moving to new highs, since the rally is restricted to select stocks, retail investors have not seen any positive impact on their wealth. Unless retail appetite increases this trend may continue," she added.

related news

Omkeshwar Singh, head of mutual fund distribution business at Samco said although the overall flow per month in equities has been positive, if we remove Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) inflows than such inflows turned into negative, therefore the investment has been lower.

"The investments through lump-sum net of redemptions have been negative," he added.

SIP is an investment vehicle that allows investors to invest small amounts periodically instead of a lump-sum payment. The frequency of investment is usually weekly, monthly or quarterly. It is similar to a recurring deposit where investors deposit a small or fixed amount every month.

Of Rs 55,700 crore infused in this year, most of the investment in equities during the year came between July and September. Fund managers infused a net sum of Rs 43,500 crore during the period. However, foreign investors pulled out Rs 22,400 crore in these three months.

The sell-off by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in the Indian equity markets provided an opportunity to mutual fund managers, experts believe.

On the other hand, fund managers withdrew a collective sum of Rs 12,000 crore from equities in March and April.
Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Nov 17, 2019 10:55 am

tags #markets #Mutual Funds

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.