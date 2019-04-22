App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Apr 22, 2019 01:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MF investment in banking sector sees highest jump in 6 months

Generally, banking is the most preferred sector with fund managers as they cannot take a bearish call on the banking sector, given the sector’s 31 percent weight in the S&P BSE index

Himadri Buch @himadribuch
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

After a gap of six months, mutual funds have renewed their interest in bank shares, with March recording the highest jump in six months in funds allocated to the sector.

The jump is on the back of good growth outlook, profitability and capital ratios, data released on the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) showed.

In March, the funds deployed 23.80 percent of their equity assets under management (AUM) into the banking sector, the highest allocation to any sector. The next-best sector fund houses ploughed money into was finance companies.

Since September 2018, fund managers refrained from making major investments into NBFCs like Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) after some of its subsidiaries’ credit ratings were downgraded.

Himadri Buch
Himadri Buch
Assistant Editor|Moneycontrol.com

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation’s (DHFL) share price has also been falling since the IL&FS crisis broke out in September.

Also, an online investigative portal alleged that DHFL promoters had lent money to ‘shell companies’ allegedly linked to the promoters who have used this money to buy assets abroad.

In September 2018, the investments in the banking and finance sectors stood at 19.78 percent and 9.18 respectively.

The data released on the website of the SEBI showed that 43 mutual funds had invested Rs 2,61,133 crore in bank stocks in March. The numbers in February were 22.87 percent or 2,28,920 crore, a shade higher than the 22.83 percent in January.

% of Equity AUM in Sectors

Mutual fund managers attributed the increased allocation of bank shares to good growth outlook and profitability.

Generally, banking is the most preferred sector with fund managers as they cannot take a bearish call on the banking sector, given the sector’s 31 percent weight in the S&P BSE index.

After banks, finance was the second-most preferred sector with fund managers. Equity fund managers’ deployment in finance stocks was at Rs 103,380 crore, followed by software (Rs 94,703 crore), consumer non-durables ( Rs 81,697 crore) and petroleum products (Rs 62,108 crore).

"Select private sector bank and select non-banking finance companies to continue to show good growth outlook, profitability, and capital ratios," said a fund manager from a private fund house

According to most fund managers, life insurance and general insurance companies offered promising opportunities due to high growth driven by low penetration and increasing financialisation of savings.

Fund houses were upbeat on the IT sector given the increased investments in the front end, UI (user interface) and cloud migration which is driving the demand for companies.

FLOWS, AUM

Data for equity flows into mutual funds for March came as a breather after a weak February. An increase in net inflows in equity and income category led to the overall rise.

Pure equity schemes received strong inflows of Rs 9,014 crore — highest since October 2018 — as against Rs 3,950 crore in February 2019 which came in at a two-year low.

Interestingly, equity AUMs witnessed a staggering growth of 10 percent on a month-on-month basis and stood at Rs 9,76,000 crore, its highest ever growth that was supported by a surge in equity markets when Nifty climbed 7.7 percent in March.

The AUM of the Indian mutual fund industry came in at Rs 23.80 lakh crore in March 2019, up 2.73 percent against Rs. 23.16 lakh crore in February 2019, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).
Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Apr 22, 2019 01:57 pm

tags ##ITSE #Banks #Business #finance #IT #MFnews

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Bharat Trailer: Salman Khan's Film is All About Loving the Nation

New Mother Surveen Chawla Spotted With Baby Girl for the First Time, S ...

World Immunization Week 2019: Here’s All We Can Do to Close the Immu ...

Sri Lankan Suicide Bomber Waited Patiently in Hotel Buffet Queue, Then ...

MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR America Limited Edition Launched in India at ...

World Immunization Week 2019: Significance and Objective of Week-long ...

Amid Political Hullabaloo, 26-Year-old Seer on 179 Day-long Fast for ' ...

'Baba' CM Would've Been in His Mutt Had There Been No Constitution: Ak ...

Kim Kardashian Has a Sink With No Basin in it. Here's Why it Still Wor ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Police arrest 13 people of same radical group

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: What the grand disunity of parties reveals a ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: BJP and Congress in slugfest to woo trader v ...

US to announce end to sanctions waivers for Iran oil imports

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 2 review: One last hurrah… well don ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex trades lower, Nifty nears 11,650 on risi ...

KPIT lists at Rs 99 per share on NSE, says expects 20% revenue growth ...

Neogen Chemicals IPO opens Wednesday, should you invest?

How lenders check creditworthiness before approving personal loans

Bharat trailer: Salman Khan teases his different looks in Ali Abbas Za ...

Sri Lanka blasts: World media says intel failure, rising extremism ami ...

Congress' Mumbai North Central candidate Priya Dutt says 'it's not abo ...

Irrespective of outcome, sexual harassment charge against CJI Ranjan G ...

Downfall of Jet Airways: Govt can mount Satyam-type rescue on cash-str ...

Asian Athletics Championships: Avinash Sable shows maturity despite tr ...

The Sikh: An Occidental Romance — Depictions of the community throug ...

Neeli Raag: Swati Dandekar chronicles India's 4,500-year-old tradition ...

Realme 3 Pro, Realme C2 launched; prices start at Rs 5,999, Rs 13,999 ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.