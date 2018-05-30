Manpasand Beverages stock slide hits mutual funds

The continued slide in the Manpasand Beverages stock has hit the value of mutual funds who had invested in the company.

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund has the highest exposure, with a 5.51 percent stake in the beleaguered Manpasand Beverages as at the end of the March quarter, according to the data on Value Research.

The value of a mutual fund scheme of Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund has been eroding after the Mango Sip maker's shares plunged 20 percent for the two consecutive days. The stock has fallen nearly 40 percent in the last three days after the company’s auditor resigned four days before its board was to approve quarterly earnings.

The most hit scheme was Motilal Oswal Most Focused Multicap 35 Fund that owns 58 lakh shares of the company, or 1.8 percent of the scheme’s portfolio.

SBI Mutual Fund' s four schemes have also witnessed value erosion.

Overall 22 mutual fund schemes have exposure to the juice maker, ICICI Prudential FMCG Fund has the highest exposure, with 3.73 percent of its portfolio invested in the firm.

Commenting on MF holding in the company, a mutual fund manager said: “We will have to wait and watch. It is a black swan event for us. It is an unprecedented event. We are in limbo and not touching the stock now.”

Manpasand's shares have continued its sharp downfall for the past three day as investors could have chosen to be cautious of its auditor’s abrupt exit ahead of Board meeting.

The company’s shares clocked 20 percent lower circuit for the past two days as its auditor, Deloitte India, quit during the weekend. Further, what fuelled the downfall is the firm cancelling its Board meeting, which was scheduled for May 30, 2018.

On Monday evening, the company issued a statement to the exchanges, assuring investors that the situation involving Deloitte was ‘unfortunate’ but the decision was taken keeping in mind shareholders’ interest.

“Everything related to financial results announcement and the timing of this event is purely coincidental and has no direct correlation. The board meeting has been postponed and the new date will be announced shortly,” the company said in a filing to the exchanges. “This is just a minor hiccup and doesn't represent any long term business impact.”

The company’s management, in an interview to CNBC-TV18, said that the auditor had sought more information, which was delayed on the back of system upgrades. Further, distribution-related information was pending from the company’s side, it said, adding that due to logistical issues, it could not be done on time.

Going forward, it said that the results will be declared shortly. It is working with the new auditors and will give out all information regarding the same.

The stock has fallen 38 percent in the past one month, while in the past three-days, the stock has lost 42 percent.