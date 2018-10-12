Managing Money with Moneycontrol I How to handle investments in current market correction

The stock market has seen a sharp correction over the last few weeks, making investors anxious and jittery. How should investors handle the current market correction?

What could be the best strategies to mitigate your risks and still get better returns in volatile times? What are the ways to stem the risks and still get better returns?

Tune in to find out which are the top mutual fund schemes you can invest in right now to benefit from this market correction. Sakshi Batra talks to Manoj Nagpal on how the recent downturn can actually prove to be advantageous for investors.