Mahindra Mutual Fund has revised the fund manager of Mahindra Mutual Fund Badhat Yojana - Multicap Fund, with immediate effect, the fund house said in an addendum.

Consequently, Srinivasan Ramamurthy will oversee the scheme, instead of Ratish Varier who ceased to be the fund manager of the scheme, the addendum said.

All other features of the scheme will remain unchanged.