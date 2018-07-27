Mahindra Mutual Fund launches open-ended debt scheme; offer to end Aug 10

Mahindra Mutual Fund today launched Mahindra Credit Risk Yojana, which will remain open for subscription until August 10, the fund house stated in a press release.

In terms of asset allocation, the open-ended debt scheme will allocate at least 65 percent of its assets in AA and lower-rated corporate bonds, while up to 35 percent will be deployed in debt and money market instruments.

It also has the provision to invest up to 10 percent in units issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure investment trusts (InVITs).

The fund will invest in quality instruments of moderate to high safety investment grade, and generate optimum returns with less volatility at the lowest quantum of risk, the release said.

Other features:* Plans: Regular and direct* Options: Growth and dividend* Minimum application: Rs 1,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter* Performance benchmark: 75 percent CRISIL AA Short-Term Bond Index & 25 percent CRISIL AAA Short-Term Bond Index* Exit Load: 1 percent applicable on redemption of units above 10 percent on or before 12 months from the allotment date* Fund manager: Rahul Pal