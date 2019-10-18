App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Oct 18, 2019 12:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahindra MF to rope in Canara Robeco MF’s Krishna Sanghavi as CIO from Nov 1

Prior to joining Canara Robeco MF, he was also associated in leadership roles at AVIVA Life Insurance and Kotak Mahindra Group.

Himadri Buch @himadribuch

Industry veteran Krishna Sanghavi will be joining Mahindra Mutual Fund as the Chief Investment Officer with effect from November 1, two sources told Moneycontrol.

Sanghavi, who had joined Canara Robeco Mutual Fund as Head of Equities in September 2018, quit the fund house last month.

Prior to joining Canara Robeco MF, he was also associated with AVIVA Life Insurance and Kotak Mahindra Group.

He has more than two decades of experience in the financial services sector in the fields of dealer finance, credit appraisal and credit risk management, business planning and fund management.

He holds a BCom, ICWA and MMS (Finance) as his educational qualifications. He is a CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) from ICFAI and a Cost and Works Accountant from ICWAI.

First Published on Oct 18, 2019 12:38 pm

tags #Business #Canara Robeco MF #Mahindra MF #MFnews

