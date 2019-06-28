App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 09:00 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra MF launches equity hybrid fund

The scheme would allocate 65-80 per cent in equity and equity related securities and 20-35 per cent in debt and money market securities, the company said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Mahindra Mutual Fund June 28 said it has launched an open-ended hybrid equity fund.

The scheme would allocate 65-80 per cent in equity and equity related securities and 20-35 per cent in debt and money market securities, the company said.

The new fund offering- Mahindra Hybrid Equity Nivesh Yojana, which opened for subscription from Friday will close on July 12, it said.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 28, 2019 08:55 pm

tags #Mahindra Mutual Fund #MF News

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.