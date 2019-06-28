Mahindra MF launches equity hybrid fund

The scheme would allocate 65-80 per cent in equity and equity related securities and 20-35 per cent in debt and money market securities, the company said.
Mahindra Mutual Fund June 28 said it has launched an open-ended hybrid equity fund.
The scheme would allocate 65-80 per cent in equity and equity related securities and 20-35 per cent in debt and money market securities, the company said.The new fund offering- Mahindra Hybrid Equity Nivesh Yojana, which opened for subscription from Friday will close on July 12, it said.
First Published on Jun 28, 2019 08:55 pm