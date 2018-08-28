L&T Mutual Fund to resume transactions in emerging businesses scheme

In November last year, the fund house had suspended transactions in the scheme including new switch-ins, systematic investment, and transfer plans amounting to over Rs 200,000 per instalment
L&T Mutual Fund will start accepting fresh subscriptions, including new switch-ins, systematic investment, and transfer plans, in L&T Emerging Businesses Fund with effect September 3, it said in an addendum.In November last year, the fund house had suspended transactions in the scheme including new switch-ins, systematic investment, and transfer plans amounting to over Rs 200,000 per instalment.
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 09:41 am