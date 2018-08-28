App
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 09:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

L&T Mutual Fund to resume transactions in emerging businesses scheme

In November last year, the fund house had suspended transactions in the scheme including new switch-ins, systematic investment, and transfer plans amounting to over Rs 200,000 per instalment

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

L&T Mutual Fund will start accepting fresh subscriptions, including new switch-ins, systematic investment, and transfer plans, in L&T Emerging Businesses Fund with effect September 3, it said in an addendum.

In November last year, the fund house had suspended transactions in the scheme including new switch-ins, systematic investment, and transfer plans amounting to over Rs 200,000 per instalment.
