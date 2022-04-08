 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds

LIVE | Mutual Fund Flows: March

Moneycontrol News
Apr 08, 2022 / 02:14 PM IST

Sumaira Abidi analyses the mutual fund flows data for March with DP Singh, Chief Business Officer at SBI MF

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds in India) #Mutual Funds #video
first published: Apr 8, 2022 02:14 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.