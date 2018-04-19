LIC Mutual Fund's fund manager Venkateswaran quits; CIO Saravana to take over

Ramnath Venkateswaran, fund manager at LIC Mutual Fund, has resigned from the fund house with effect from April 16, the fund house said in an addendum.

Consequently, Chief Investment Officer of the fund house Saravana Kumar will manage seven schemes that were managed by Venkateswaran earlier.

Kumar has been designated as the fund manager of LIC MF Equity Fund, LIC MF Banking & Financial Services Fund, LIC MF Index Fund - Sensex Plan, LIC MF Index Fund - Nifty Plan, LIC MF Balanced Fund, LIC MF Monthly Income Plan (equity portion), and LIC MF Children's Gift Fund (equity portion) from April 17.