you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2019 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

JP Associates, Tata Motors (DVR) top sells: DSP BlackRock

DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund has decreased its weightage in banking & financial services, engineering & capital goods, oil & gas and information technology sector.

DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund has decreased its weightage in banking & financial services, engineering & capital goods, oil & gas and information technology sector.

Jaiprakash Associates, Tata Motors (DVR) and Power Finance Corporation were the top sells.

A study of the DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund portfolio for the month of March 2013 showed that in the banking & financial services pack, it sold ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Power Finance Corporation and exited Axis Bank. However, it purchased HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services and introduced Kotak Mahindra Bank. (View - All Bulk Deals by Mutual Funds).

In the engineering & capital goods pack, it sold Jaiprakash Associates, L&T, Adani Ports and exited BHEL, while it bought Siemens in the same pack.

The fund sold Reliance Industries, BPCL, GAIL India and ONGC in the oil & gas space. (Check out - Which sectors are attracting Fund Managers?)

In the information technology sector, it sold HCL Technologies, Wipro and Infosys but it purchased NIIT Technologies.

Table of Stocks bought/ sold by DSP BlackRock Mutual Funds...contd on Page 2

 For more Mutual Fund Action in Market click here

_PAGEBREAK_

Note - The number of shares has been calculated based on the closing price of the stocks on the BSE/NSE as on the portfolio date for Feb-March 2013.

 

Company Name Shares Bought Stock Shares sold
Dish TV 4,864,421 Jaiprakash Associates 36,333,195
HDFC Bank 1,895,149 Tata Motors (DVR) 18,691,768
Mah & Mah Financial Services 1,435,119 Power Finance Corporation 10,525,662
Siti Cable Network 524,861 Sterlite Industries (India) 9,107,743
Kotak Mahindra Bank 411,817 Adani Ports and Special  7,880,078
Coal India 239,457 Hindalco Industries 7,565,299
IDFC 92,022 Zee Entertainment Enterprises 7,482,284
Siemens 51,166 Bharat Petroleum Corporation 7,182,153
Financial Technologies 46,500 Jaiprakash Power Ventures 7,013,295
NIIT Technologies 42,528 IndusInd Bank 5,984,965
Jindal Steel & Power 21,885 Tata Power Company 5,962,555
Sundaram Finance 19,000 ICICI Bank 5,548,894
Shalimar Paints 18,228 Bharti Airtel 5,454,825
Kennametal India 14,000 NMDC 5,333,805
Cairn India 13,096 IVRCL 5,006,065
Wipro 4,966,425
Arvind 4,664,377
Reliance Industries 4,595,521
NCC 3,535,205
Tata Global Beverage 3,449,549
KEC International 3,446,238
Bharat Heavy Electricals 3,221,758
NIIT 3,212,826
Gujarat Pipavav Port 3,158,680
HCL Technologies 3,155,624
Power Grid Corporation 3,140,092
Bombay Dyeing 3,028,580
Max India 2,892,331
Reliance Power 2,755,535
Mahindra Satyam 2,641,408
Sadbhav Engineering 2,602,032
Pantaloon Retail 2,363,153
SpiceJet 2,321,528
Godrej Industries 2,098,696
Jaypee Infratech 2,043,394
ITC 1,911,723
Adani Power 1,854,684
Triveni Turbine 1,825,010
SKS Microfinance 1,779,244
Prestige Estates Projects 1,702,292
Larsen and Toubro 1,678,869
Hathway Cable and Datacom 1,668,355
United Spirits 1,658,189
GMDC 1,644,047
EID Parry (India) 1,627,458
PTC India 1,475,595
GAIL India 1,437,824
Tata Chemicals 1,408,196
Tata Steel 1,400,426
Canara Bank 1,351,584
Idea Cellular 1,272,175
ING Vysya Bank 1,259,745
Oriental Bank of Commerce 1,171,176
ILandFS Transportation 1,156,161
Axis Bank 1,128,404
CESC 1,087,063
Adani Enterprises 1,057,274
Orient Paper and Industries 1,036,545
ABB 1,032,138
Puravankara Projects 1,010,522
Ashoka Buildcon 989,798
Engineers India 926,282
Info Edge India 921,405
ONGC 906,457
Union Bank of India 886,839
State Bank of India 871,199
Cummins India 842,810
Aurobindo Pharma 800,000
Tecpro Systems 748,078
SRF 733,799
Godrej Properties 706,983
Reliance Industrial Infras 682,329
Glenmark Pharma 648,419
Tata Communications 615,160
Karur Vysya Bank 592,153
Zuari Agro Chemicals 529,350
JK Lakshmi Cement 517,710
NTPC 499,589
Balrampur Chini Mills 497,437
Sobha Developers 468,752
Grasim Industries 467,129
Aditya Birla Nuvo 413,200
Infosys 411,220
Oberoi Realty 389,287
Bayer Cropscience 381,731
Persistent Systems 352,007
Hindustan Zinc 313,061
Bajaj Finance 298,421
Bajaj Finserv 289,978
AstraZeneca Pharma 288,328
CMC 276,785
Havells India 264,285
DLF 263,690
HDFC 262,233
Bank Of Baroda 245,750
Tech Mahindra 233,309
Wockhardt 222,196
TV18 Broadcast 209,620
Kajaria Ceramics 201,362
Oil India 195,106
Eicher Motors 191,896
Dr Reddys Laboratories 190,983
Trent 170,052
J. K. Cement 168,386
Bharat Electronics 137,395
Hindustan Unilever 137,047
UltraTech Cement 102,879
JSW Energy 96,979
Indoco Remedies 93,238
Zydus Wellness 85,754
Shree Cements 83,091
Punjab National Bank 80,516
Blue Dart Express 77,407
Shriram City Union Finance 54,606
Mangalore Chemicals\\ 50,000
Adhunik Metaliks 39,869
HPCL 39,821
Tata Consultancy Services 39,161
Strides Arcolab 38,419
Gujarat State Petronet 23,072
CRISIL 23,000
Bosch 20,522
Castrol India 12,058
Titagarh Wagons 6,524
Bajaj Auto 5,900
3M India 2,500
Coromandel International 2,061
Oracle Financial Services 107


First Published on Apr 8, 2013 11:30 am

tags #DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund #Jaiprakash Associates #MF Analysis #Power Finance Corporation #Tata Motors (DVR)

