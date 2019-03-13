JP Associates, Tata Motors (DVR) top sells: DSP BlackRock

DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund has decreased its weightage in banking & financial services, engineering & capital goods, oil & gas and information technology sector.
DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund has decreased its weightage in banking & financial services, engineering & capital goods, oil & gas and information technology sector.
Jaiprakash Associates, Tata Motors (DVR) and Power Finance Corporation were the top sells.
A study of the DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund portfolio for the month of March 2013 showed that in the banking & financial services pack, it sold ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Power Finance Corporation and exited Axis Bank. However, it purchased HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services and introduced Kotak Mahindra Bank. (View - All Bulk Deals by Mutual Funds).
In the engineering & capital goods pack, it sold Jaiprakash Associates, L&T, Adani Ports and exited BHEL, while it bought Siemens in the same pack.
The fund sold Reliance Industries, BPCL, GAIL India and ONGC in the oil & gas space. (Check out - Which sectors are attracting Fund Managers?)
In the information technology sector, it sold HCL Technologies, Wipro and Infosys but it purchased NIIT Technologies.
Table of Stocks bought/ sold by DSP BlackRock Mutual Funds...contd on Page 2
For more Mutual Fund Action in Market click here
_PAGEBREAK_
Note - The number of shares has been calculated based on the closing price of the stocks on the BSE/NSE as on the portfolio date for Feb-March 2013.
|Company Name
|Shares Bought
|Stock
|Shares sold
|Dish TV
|4,864,421
|Jaiprakash Associates
|36,333,195
|HDFC Bank
|1,895,149
|Tata Motors (DVR)
|18,691,768
|Mah & Mah Financial Services
|1,435,119
|Power Finance Corporation
|10,525,662
|Siti Cable Network
|524,861
|Sterlite Industries (India)
|9,107,743
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|411,817
|Adani Ports and Special
|7,880,078
|Coal India
|239,457
|Hindalco Industries
|7,565,299
|IDFC
|92,022
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|7,482,284
|Siemens
|51,166
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation
|7,182,153
|Financial Technologies
|46,500
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|7,013,295
|NIIT Technologies
|42,528
|IndusInd Bank
|5,984,965
|Jindal Steel & Power
|21,885
|Tata Power Company
|5,962,555
|Sundaram Finance
|19,000
|ICICI Bank
|5,548,894
|Shalimar Paints
|18,228
|Bharti Airtel
|5,454,825
|Kennametal India
|14,000
|NMDC
|5,333,805
|Cairn India
|13,096
|IVRCL
|5,006,065
|Wipro
|4,966,425
|Arvind
|4,664,377
|Reliance Industries
|4,595,521
|NCC
|3,535,205
|Tata Global Beverage
|3,449,549
|KEC International
|3,446,238
|Bharat Heavy Electricals
|3,221,758
|NIIT
|3,212,826
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|3,158,680
|HCL Technologies
|3,155,624
|Power Grid Corporation
|3,140,092
|Bombay Dyeing
|3,028,580
|Max India
|2,892,331
|Reliance Power
|2,755,535
|Mahindra Satyam
|2,641,408
|Sadbhav Engineering
|2,602,032
|Pantaloon Retail
|2,363,153
|SpiceJet
|2,321,528
|Godrej Industries
|2,098,696
|Jaypee Infratech
|2,043,394
|ITC
|1,911,723
|Adani Power
|1,854,684
|Triveni Turbine
|1,825,010
|SKS Microfinance
|1,779,244
|Prestige Estates Projects
|1,702,292
|Larsen and Toubro
|1,678,869
|Hathway Cable and Datacom
|1,668,355
|United Spirits
|1,658,189
|GMDC
|1,644,047
|EID Parry (India)
|1,627,458
|PTC India
|1,475,595
|GAIL India
|1,437,824
|Tata Chemicals
|1,408,196
|Tata Steel
|1,400,426
|Canara Bank
|1,351,584
|Idea Cellular
|1,272,175
|ING Vysya Bank
|1,259,745
|Oriental Bank of Commerce
|1,171,176
|ILandFS Transportation
|1,156,161
|Axis Bank
|1,128,404
|CESC
|1,087,063
|Adani Enterprises
|1,057,274
|Orient Paper and Industries
|1,036,545
|ABB
|1,032,138
|Puravankara Projects
|1,010,522
|Ashoka Buildcon
|989,798
|Engineers India
|926,282
|Info Edge India
|921,405
|ONGC
|906,457
|Union Bank of India
|886,839
|State Bank of India
|871,199
|Cummins India
|842,810
|Aurobindo Pharma
|800,000
|Tecpro Systems
|748,078
|SRF
|733,799
|Godrej Properties
|706,983
|Reliance Industrial Infras
|682,329
|Glenmark Pharma
|648,419
|Tata Communications
|615,160
|Karur Vysya Bank
|592,153
|Zuari Agro Chemicals
|529,350
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|517,710
|NTPC
|499,589
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|497,437
|Sobha Developers
|468,752
|Grasim Industries
|467,129
|Aditya Birla Nuvo
|413,200
|Infosys
|411,220
|Oberoi Realty
|389,287
|Bayer Cropscience
|381,731
|Persistent Systems
|352,007
|Hindustan Zinc
|313,061
|Bajaj Finance
|298,421
|Bajaj Finserv
|289,978
|AstraZeneca Pharma
|288,328
|CMC
|276,785
|Havells India
|264,285
|DLF
|263,690
|HDFC
|262,233
|Bank Of Baroda
|245,750
|Tech Mahindra
|233,309
|Wockhardt
|222,196
|TV18 Broadcast
|209,620
|Kajaria Ceramics
|201,362
|Oil India
|195,106
|Eicher Motors
|191,896
|Dr Reddys Laboratories
|190,983
|Trent
|170,052
|J. K. Cement
|168,386
|Bharat Electronics
|137,395
|Hindustan Unilever
|137,047
|UltraTech Cement
|102,879
|JSW Energy
|96,979
|Indoco Remedies
|93,238
|Zydus Wellness
|85,754
|Shree Cements
|83,091
|Punjab National Bank
|80,516
|Blue Dart Express
|77,407
|Shriram City Union Finance
|54,606
|Mangalore Chemicals\\
|50,000
|Adhunik Metaliks
|39,869
|HPCL
|39,821
|Tata Consultancy Services
|39,161
|Strides Arcolab
|38,419
|Gujarat State Petronet
|23,072
|CRISIL
|23,000
|Bosch
|20,522
|Castrol India
|12,058
|Titagarh Wagons
|6,524
|Bajaj Auto
|5,900
|3M India
|2,500
|Coromandel International
|2,061
|Oracle Financial Services
|107