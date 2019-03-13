JP Associates, Tata Motors (DVR) top sells: DSP BlackRock

DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund has decreased its weightage in banking & financial services, engineering & capital goods, oil & gas and information technology sector.

Jaiprakash Associates, Tata Motors (DVR) and Power Finance Corporation were the top sells.

A study of the DSP BlackRock Mutual Fund portfolio for the month of March 2013 showed that in the banking & financial services pack, it sold ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Power Finance Corporation and exited Axis Bank. However, it purchased HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services and introduced Kotak Mahindra Bank. ( View - All Bulk Deals by Mutual Funds).

In the engineering & capital goods pack, it sold Jaiprakash Associates, L&T, Adani Ports and exited BHEL, while it bought Siemens in the same pack.

The fund sold Reliance Industries, BPCL, GAIL India and ONGC in the oil & gas space. ( Check out - Which sectors are attracting Fund Managers?)

In the information technology sector, it sold HCL Technologies, Wipro and Infosys but it purchased NIIT Technologies.

Note - The number of shares has been calculated based on the closing price of the stocks on the BSE/NSE as on the portfolio date for Feb-March 2013.