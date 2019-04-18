ITI Mutual Fund to launch multi-cap fund on April 25; offer to end May 9

ITI Mutual Fund, which will start its operations with a launch of a liquid fund on April 24, will also launch ITI Multicap Fund on April 25, said George Heber Joseph, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, ITI Mutual Fund.

Subscription to the open-ended equity fund will remain open until May 9.

On the launch of the fund, Joseph said, “It is not the right time for investors to look into mid- and small-cap funds as their valuations have run up ahead of any meaningful turnaround in their profitability.”

“For now, the multi-cap fund will invest majorly in large-caps and switch across segments as valuations become attractive,” he added.

The fund manager will make an active sector allocation and invest across market capitalization. In terms of asset allocation, the scheme will invest at least 65 percent of its assets in equity and equity-related instruments across market cap. On the other hand, the remaining 35 percent will be deployed in debt and money market instruments.

Other features:

Plans: Regular and Direct

Options: Growth and dividend

Minimum investment: Rs 1,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter

Exit load: 1 percent if investments are redeemed within one year from the date of allotment

Fund Managers: George Heber Joseph and Pradeep Gokhale