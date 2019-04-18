App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ITI Mutual Fund to launch multi-cap fund on April 25; offer to end May 9

The fund manager will make an active sector allocation and invest across market capitalization.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

ITI Mutual Fund, which will start its operations with a launch of a liquid fund on April 24, will also launch ITI Multicap Fund on April 25, said George Heber Joseph, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, ITI Mutual Fund.

Subscription to the open-ended equity fund will remain open until May 9.

On the launch of the fund, Joseph said, “It is not the right time for investors to look into mid- and small-cap funds as their valuations have run up ahead of any meaningful turnaround in their profitability.”

“For now, the multi-cap fund will invest majorly in large-caps and switch across segments as valuations become attractive,” he added.

related news

The fund manager will make an active sector allocation and invest across market capitalization. In terms of asset allocation, the scheme will invest at least 65 percent of its assets in equity and equity-related instruments across market cap. On the other hand, the remaining 35 percent will be deployed in debt and money market instruments.

Other features:

Plans: Regular and Direct

Options: Growth and dividend

Minimum investment: Rs 1,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter

Exit load: 1 percent if investments are redeemed within one year from the date of allotment

Fund Managers: George Heber Joseph and Pradeep Gokhale

Benchmark index: Nifty 500 Total Return Index
Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 03:31 pm

tags #Business #ITI Mutual Fund #MFnews

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Scoop: After Katrina Kaif is Ranbir Kapoor now planning to move in wit ...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rocks the casual look in beige as she sashays d ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's period love saga marks the highe ...

Avengers: Endgame’s Chris Hemsworth took a roller-coaster ride and t ...

Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt to play lovers in this Sanjay Le ...

Kalank: Netizens review the Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan starrer with hila ...

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all hearts in these unseen pic ...

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have moved on after the Koffee With Karan c ...

Beyoncé's Grammy-winning 'Lemonade' is officially releasing on all th ...

China Sets Up Mars Base Simulator in Gobi Desert, Invites Teenagers Fo ...

Tamil Bigg Boss Fame Mahat Raghavendra Gets Engaged to Prachi Mishra, ...

'Be Careful in The Future': EC Warns Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqv ...

PUBG Mobile Addiction: Class 9 Student Ends Life in Nizamabad After Be ...

Praying For Release Of Modi Biopic As Neither The Film Nor I Linked To ...

Bangladeshi Actors are Popular in Bengal. Why the Brouhaha Over Ferdou ...

Elections 2019: ‘Lok Sabha Elections A Huge Responsibility And I'm R ...

Tottenham and Barcelona to Host First Legs of Champions League Semi-Fi ...

No 'Space' For Sexism: NASA Astronaut To Set Record For Longest Spacef ...

Mamata Banerjee vs Narendra Modi: As Lok Sabha election kicks into ful ...

Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni's Majili crosses Rs 50 cr mark; Madh ...

Video of PJ Kurien translating Rahul Gandhi goes viral: Ridiculing ex- ...

Govt should not rescue cash-strapped Jet Airways, it's not in State's ...

Taiwan Earthquake News: Schools evacuated as quake of magnitude 6.1 hi ...

Champions League: Tottenham expose Manchester City's defensive foibles ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

Paul Zacharia on A Secret History of Compassion, his relationship with ...

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE will be released globally, company confirms: All you ne ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.