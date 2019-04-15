ITI Mutual Fund to float maiden scheme for a day on April 24

ITI Mutual Fund had received SEBI's go-ahead in May 2018.
ITI Mutual Fund will be launching a maiden scheme, ITI Liquid Fund, for a day on April 24, said George Heber Joseph, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, ITI Mutual Fund.
ITI Asset Management is a part of Sun Pharma director Sudhir Valia-backed Investment Trust of India group.
ITI Mutual Fund had received the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s go-ahead in May 2018.
The open-ended scheme will invest money market papers and debt instruments having residual maturity up to 91 days.
Other features:
Plans: Regular and direct
Options: Growth and dividend
Minimum investment: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter.
Exit load: Nil
Performance benchmark- CRISIL Liquid Fund IndexFund Managers: Milan Mody and George Heber Joseph