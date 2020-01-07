App
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2020 07:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ITI Mutual Fund garners Rs 164 crores via balanced advantage fund NFO

The fund house aims to be among the top 10 mutual fund houses in the country.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

ITI Mutual Fund has mopped up Rs 164 crore during the new fund offer of ITI Balanced Advantage Fund, according to a press release from the fund house.


The subscription to the scheme was open from Dec 9 to 23.


Commenting on the collections from ITI Balanced Advantage Fund NFO, George Heber Joseph, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer, said, “We are focusing on T30 towns and a few B30 locations from where we have got good traction.”


The AMC started its operations in April and, till now, ITI Mutual Fund has launched five schemes - ITI Multi Cap Fund, ITI Long Term Equity Fund (ELSS- Tax Saving Fund), ITI Arbitrage Fund, ITI Liquid Fund and ITI Overnight Fund. ITI Balanced Advantage Fund is the sixth NFO.

According to Joseph, the fund house aims to be among the top-10 mutual fund houses in the country.



First Published on Jan 7, 2020 07:49 am

tags #Business #ITI Mutual Fund #MFnews

