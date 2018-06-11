Invesco Mutual Fund launches an open-ended hybrid scheme; offer to close June 25

Invesco Mutual Fund on Monday launched an open-ended hybrid scheme, Invesco India Equity & Bond Fund, a press release from the fund house said.

Subscription to the scheme will remain open until June 25.

The scheme will deploy 65-80 percent of its assets in equities whereas investments in debt & money market securities will be in the range of 20 - 35 percent.

The equity component of the fund will be invested across sectors and market capitalisations, while the fixed income portfolio will have preference for the highest rated (AAA) debt securities.

Options: Growth and dividendMinimum investment: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafterExit load:1 percent if investments are redeemed/switched out on or before 1 year from the date of allotment.Performance benchmark: CRISIL Hybrid 35+65 – Aggressive IndexFund Managers: Taher Badshah & Amit Ganatra for equity investments, and Krishna Cheemalapati for debt investments.