Invesco Mutual Fund launches an open-ended hybrid scheme; offer to close June 25

The equity component of the fund will be invested across sectors and market capitalisations, while the fixed income portfolio will have preference for the highest rated (AAA) debt securities
Invesco Mutual Fund on Monday launched an open-ended hybrid scheme, Invesco India Equity & Bond Fund, a press release from the fund house said.
Subscription to the scheme will remain open until June 25.
The scheme will deploy 65-80 percent of its assets in equities whereas investments in debt & money market securities will be in the range of 20 - 35 percent.
The equity component of the fund will be invested across sectors and market capitalisations, while the fixed income portfolio will have preference for the highest rated (AAA) debt securities.Other features:
Options: Growth and dividend
Minimum investment: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter
Exit load:1 percent if investments are redeemed/switched out on or before 1 year from the date of allotment.
Performance benchmark: CRISIL Hybrid 35+65 – Aggressive IndexFund Managers: Taher Badshah & Amit Ganatra for equity investments, and Krishna Cheemalapati for debt investments.