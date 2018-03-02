Indiabulls Mutual Fund seeks SEBI nod for open-ended hybrid scheme

Indiabulls Mutual Fund has filed draft offer document with the Securities and Exchange Board of India seeking approval to launch Indiabulls Prudence Fund, according to filing on SEBI website.

The open-ended hybrid scheme will deploy 65-80 percent of its corpus in equity and equity related securities, while 20-35 percent will be allocated to debt and money market instruments.

Other features:

* Plans: Regular and direct

* Options: Growth and dividend

* Exit Load: 1 percent if an investor redeems units above 10 percent of total investments within 12 months of the allotment date

* Minimum investment: Rs 500 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter

* Performance benchmark: CRISIL Hybrid 35+65 - Aggressive Index

* Fund managers: Sumit Bhatnagar and Malay Shah