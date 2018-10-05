Indiabulls Mutual Fund seeks SEBI approval for Indiabulls Nifty 50 ETF

Review fund managers skills | First, evaluate the past performance of the fund manager with their respective benchmarks and check if they have performed fairly. Next, having done with the evaluation of the fund manager, check what is the broader investment style of the scheme.

Indiabulls Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India's consent to launch, Indiabulls Nifty 50 Exchange Traded Fund, an open ended scheme tracking Nifty 50 index according to the draft offer document on SEBI’s website.

In terms of asset allocation, the scheme will deploy at least 95 percent of its assets in securities covered by Nifty 50 Index and up to 5 percent in money market instruments, debt securities including collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) and units of liquid mutual fund.Other features:* Minimum application: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Re 1 rupee* Exit load: Nil* Fund manager: Sumit Bhatnagar(equity) and Malay Shah (Debt)* Performance benchmark: Nifty 50 TRI (Total Return Index)