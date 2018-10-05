App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 10:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indiabulls Mutual Fund seeks SEBI approval for Indiabulls Nifty 50 ETF

The scheme will deploy at least 95 percent of its assets in securities covered by Nifty 50 Index

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Review fund managers skills | First, evaluate the past performance of the fund manager with their respective benchmarks and check if they have performed fairly. Next, having done with the evaluation of the fund manager, check what is the broader investment style of the scheme.
Review fund managers skills | First, evaluate the past performance of the fund manager with their respective benchmarks and check if they have performed fairly. Next, having done with the evaluation of the fund manager, check what is the broader investment style of the scheme.

Indiabulls Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India's consent to launch, Indiabulls Nifty 50 Exchange Traded Fund, an open ended scheme tracking Nifty 50 index according to the draft offer document on SEBI’s website.

In terms of asset allocation, the scheme will deploy at least 95 percent of its assets in securities covered by Nifty 50 Index and up to 5 percent in money market instruments, debt securities including collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) and units of liquid mutual fund.
Other features:
* Minimum application: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Re 1 rupee
* Exit load: Nil
* Fund manager: Sumit Bhatnagar(equity) and Malay Shah (Debt)* Performance benchmark:  Nifty 50 TRI (Total Return Index)
First Published on Oct 5, 2018 10:38 am

tags #Business #Indiabulls mutual fund #MF News

most popular

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Chanda Kochhar: A look at the career and controversial exit of ICICI Bank CEO and MD

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Worried about carnage on D-Street? Here are 10 biggest single day crashes in Sensex's history

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Big bank scams: 13 frauds that shook the Indian financial sector

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.