you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2018 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Indiabulls Mutual Fund appoints Raghav Iyengar as CEO

Iyengar replaces Akshay Gupta who resigned from the position on August 4

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Indiabulls Mutual Fund has appointed Raghav Iyengar as Chief Executive Officer and Whole-Time Director with effect from August 6, the fund house said in an addendum.

Prior to joining Indiabulls Mutual Fund, Iyengar was Executive Vice-President and Head of Institutional and Retail Business at ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund.

Iyengar replaces Akshay Gupta who resigned from the position on August 4.
First Published on Aug 8, 2018 11:38 am

tags #Business #Indiabulls mutual fund #MF News #Raghav Iyengar

