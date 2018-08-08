Indiabulls Mutual Fund appoints Raghav Iyengar as CEO

Indiabulls Mutual Fund has appointed Raghav Iyengar as Chief Executive Officer and Whole-Time Director with effect from August 6, the fund house said in an addendum.

Prior to joining Indiabulls Mutual Fund, Iyengar was Executive Vice-President and Head of Institutional and Retail Business at ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund.

Iyengar replaces Akshay Gupta who resigned from the position on August 4.