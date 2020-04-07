In pics | IIFL's top mutual funds and strategies during COVID-19

Equity asset class, despite several monetary steroids, is likely to remain under pressure as large economies will suffer heavily due to continued economic quarantine to fight the virus, said IIFL in a report. Since the investors’ focus has solely turned to COVID-19, the extent of carnage in the equities would now depend on the length of the economic lockdown required to contain the virus, it added. IIFL lists its top equity, debt and hybrid mutual fund picks during this crisis. It also suggests 3 different MF portfolio strategies for investors. (Image: Moneycontrol)