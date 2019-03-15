App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 04:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IL&FS fallout: MFs junk liquid funds, roll out overnight schemes

In the last one year, overnight funds have delivered 5.5-6.5 percent average return, while liquid funds gave 6.92 percent.

Himadri Buch @himadribuch
Whatsapp

After the default of IL&FS hit liquid schemes, mutual fund houses are turning toward overnight funds that prove to be less risky.

Over the last six months, since the IL&FS crisis surfaced, 16 fund houses have sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s approval to launch overnight funds.

These fund houses include — Yes Mutual Fund, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, HSBC Mutual Fund, Tata Mutual Fund, DHFL Mutual Fund, Mahindra Mutual Fund, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, DSP Mutual Fund, Reliance Mutual Fund, and IDFC Mutual Fund, among others.

Typically, large companies park their surplus funds in liquid schemes, which invest in commercial papers. Generally, investments in commercial papers are safe but sometimes they are subject to default if companies fail to make a timely interest payment or principal repayment leading to credit rating downgrades.

Himadri Buch
Himadri Buch
Assistant Editor|Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund have already launched their overnight funds.

Overnight funds invest its assets in CBLO (collateralised borrowing and lending obligations) and repo/reverse repo instruments that mature in one day, while liquid funds invest in treasury bills, commercial paper and certificate of deposit that have a maturity up to 91 days.

Overnight funds expose investors neither to credit risk nor duration risk but yield paltry returns of about 6.4 percent. Liquid funds do slightly better.

“The negative impact on net asset value on few liquid funds after the IL&FS fiasco has raised a question on how safe liquid funds are so to counter this problem, SEBI is encouraging overnight funds, which put money in overnight securities having maturity of just one day,” said a fund manager from a private fund house.

“Fund houses are coming up with funds in the overnight category for the risk-averse investors, for whom capital safety is prime even if it comes with a bit lower return,” he added.

Why overnight funds?

In the last one year, overnight funds have delivered 5.5-6.5 percent average return, while liquid funds gave 6.92 percent during the same period.

Mutual fund experts said the rate of return on overnight securities may be lower than that of the instruments having 91-day duration, but overnight funds will provide better capital protection.

Investors have become extra cautious after IL&FS default surfaced in September 2018. The presence of IL&FS and its subsidiaries in the portfolios of liquid funds led to a sharp fall in their NAVs.

Back then, the firm and some of its subsidiaries' credit ratings were downgraded. Debt funds that had invested in these scrips got impacted. Some fund houses that had invested in these scrips took a hit as they wrote down their investments resulting in a fall in net asset values.

Investors were caught off-guard by the overnight drop in the net asset values (NAV) of these schemes. Those who panicked and withdrew had to do so at a loss.

In the IL&FS saga, some schemes lost as much as 5 percent in a single day, wiping out half a year’s worth of gains. A few schemes wrote off the IL&FS exposure completely, resulting in the NAV taking a hit to that extent. A slew of schemes faced heavy redemptions in the wake of the default.

According to the Association of Mutual Funds India (AMFI), a record Rs 2.1 lakh crore worth of outflows was witnessed in liquid and money market schemes in September.
Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 04:14 pm

tags #Business #liquid funds #MFnews #Overnight funds

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

BSP Joins Hands With Jana Sena in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Pawan ...

Students Across India Skip School in Support of Global Protest Demandi ...

It Took One Address From New Zealand PM To Turn a 'Gunman' into a 'Ter ...

Indian Mission in New Zealand Offers Support After Mosque Shootings

Microsoft Targets Video Game Developers, in Challenge to Amazon's Clou ...

India, Myanmar Armies Thwart Bid to Attack Kaladan Transport Project N ...

IPL 2019: Kotla More Than a Ground for Me - Ishant

Former Bond Girl Eva Green Says That James Bond Should Always Be A Ma ...

BJP-AGP Committed to Passing Citizenship Amendment Bill, Will Take Up ...

General elections 2019: Politicisation of the military has seldom yiel ...

After Mumbai bridge collapse, NCP says scrap bullet train plan

Mumbai bridge collapse: Here's a look back of the Elphinstone Road sta ...

Fadnavis and Uddhav to begin joint poll meetings from today

Congress to announce Bihar Grand Alliance candidates on Sunday

Closing Bell: Markets end off day's high, Nifty below 11,450; HUL, ITC ...

Here's a list of top stocks bought and sold by mutual funds in Februar ...

Next technical level for rupee is 68.80/US dollar, says HDFC Bank

Sterlite Tech shares dive 10% as it faces selling pressure in China

China snubs world, protects JeM chief Masood Azhar: The story of 3 kin ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

New Zealand mosque shootings: 49 dead in two 'terrorist attacks' in Ch ...

With Made in Heaven and Gully Boy, Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar are a c ...

Sarnath Banerjee on subverting 'truth-manufacturing industries' with f ...

Best phones under Rs 20,000 (March 2019): Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro to ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

Economists' warning signal: To regain India's data credibility, govt s ...

How a small Madhya Pradesh village is striving to keep kabaddi's legac ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt oozes beauty in this new poster

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Ranbir Kapoor plays a perfect boyfriend at ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Star brings in her 26th birthday with beau ...

Ayushmann Khurrana in legal trouble, accused of plagiarising Bala stor ...

Supreme Court lifts ban on S Sreesanth, asks BCCI to reconsider plea w ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Kalank and Brahmastra will get you apprecia ...

Actor Priya Bapat reveals why she turned down Chak De! India with Shah ...

Section 15: Ayushmann Khurrana is ready to shed his blood for director ...

New Zealand mosque shooting: Bangladesh Cricket team has a narrow esca ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.