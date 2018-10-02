IL&FS crisis singes NAVs of equity MFs in Sep; most categories give negative returns

A more than 2,500-point Sensex fall, precipitated by the IL&FS crisis, took a toll on equity mutual funds, with all categories of schemes barring one clocking negative returns.

Fund managers attributed the fall in the equity market to IL&FS-led liquidity-crisis fears, rupee volatility and rising crude oil prices.

The S&;P BSE Sensex lost more than 2,400 points, or 6.2 percent, in September — this is the worst fall in the month of September since 2008. The Sensex had fallen by about 10 percent in September 2008.

A combination of factors created panic in the market.

Trade war woes, rising global crude oil price, which breached USD 83 per barrel level, rupee falling to nearly 73 against the US dollar, liquidity concerns in NBFCs, a hike in interest rates by US Fed rate, and rising concerns around weak macros are some of the factors which took a toll on markets.

Worst hit

The worst hit were funds investing in banking stocks. The banking sector category delivered a negative 13.37 percent returns in the one month ended September 28, data by Value Research shows.

In comparison, the Nifty Bank Index fell 11.23 percent during the review period.

Most bank shares fell last month on the back of tightness in money markets and lack of clarity regarding the IL&FS situation.

Worse, the IL&FS crisis wreaked havoc in the NBFC space, with leading stocks tanking 15-60 percent in September.

"The fall in the market was like a flashback of Lehman crisis when the mutual fund industry froze," Manish Sonthalia, Director &; CIO - India Zen Fund and Head - Equities, PMS at Motilal Oswal AMC said. "Currently, it is negative all around due to the saga at IL&FS, which defaulted on seven repayments between September 12 and September 27 to bondholders.

If the IL&FS issue keeps on lingering, further downside is possible, he added.

Followed by banking funds, small-cap and midcap funds category gave negative 12.19 percent and negative 11.37 percent average returns, respectively, last month.

However, both the categories managed to outperform their respective benchmarks. In September, BSE Small Cap Index shed nearly 21 percent, while BSE Midcap Index plummeted 14.75 percent.

Among other sectoral schemes, pharma funds gave negative 4.33 percent average returns, while IT schemes posted negative 1.38 percent returns.

Both sector funds managed to do well comparably as a depreciating rupee against the dollar helped.

The international funds category was the only that delivered positive returns (2.34 percent) in September.

"I don't see positive equity return for the next three months unless something dramatic happens. Cash is king now, better to stay on sidelines and watch the situation,” Sonthalia said.