IIFL Mutual Fund ropes in DSP BlackRock MF's Anup Maheshwari as joint CEO, CIO

IIFL Mutual Fund has appointed Anup Maheshwari as the joint Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer with effect from mid-August 2018, a press release from the fund house stated.

Prior to joining IIFL Mutual Fund, Maheshwari was with DSP BlackRock Investment Managers as chief investment officer (equities) since July 1997.

An alumnus of IIM Lucknow, Maheshwari with 24 years of investment has also worked with HSBC Asset Management between December 2005 and May 2006 before returning to DSP BlackRock.

He also had assignments with Chescor, a British fund management firm that used to run three offshore funds investing in Indian equities.

Maheshwari will be responsible for the investment and strategy for IIFL business including mutual funds and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs). He will also be responsible for meeting the company's aggressive growth goals as well as product development and devising innovative investment strategy, the release stated.