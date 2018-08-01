App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 01:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IIFL Mutual Fund ropes in DSP BlackRock MF's Anup Maheshwari as joint CEO, CIO

Prior to joining IIFL Mutual Fund, Maheshwari was with DSP BlackRock Investment Managers as chief investment officer (equities) since July 1997.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

IIFL Mutual Fund has appointed Anup Maheshwari as the joint Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer with effect from mid-August 2018, a press release from the fund house stated.

Prior to joining IIFL Mutual Fund, Maheshwari was with DSP BlackRock Investment Managers as chief investment officer (equities) since July 1997.

An alumnus of IIM Lucknow, Maheshwari with 24 years of investment has also worked with HSBC Asset Management between December 2005 and May 2006 before returning to DSP BlackRock.

He also had assignments with Chescor, a British fund management firm that used to run three offshore funds investing in Indian equities.

Maheshwari will be responsible for the investment and strategy for IIFL business including mutual funds and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs). He will also be responsible for meeting the company's aggressive growth goals as well as product development and devising innovative investment strategy, the release stated.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 01:07 pm

tags #Anup Maheshwari #Business #IIFL Mutual Fund #MF News

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.