Ideas For Profit | Why HDFC Bank is a must have in your portfolio?

Despite the pandemic-induced disruption, HDFC Bank reported yet another consistent performance with net profit rising by 19 percent year-on-year in FY21. Profits growth remained strong despite bank shoring up provisions to deal with the future contingencies and was aided by healthy loan growth, rock-steady margins and better operating efficiency. Watch the analysis to know why HDFC Bank is a must have in your portfolio.

