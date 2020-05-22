Ideas For Profit | Should investors consider these AMC stocks?

The mutual fund industry had a dream run in the last six-seven years. The asset under management (AUM) of the Indian mutual fund industry grew from Rs 8.25 trillion in March 2014 to an all-time high of Rs 28.3 trillion at the end of February 2020, more than three-fold increase in a span of around six years, equivalent to CAGR of 23 percent.

However, the outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent volatility in equity and debt markets led to AUM declining by 17 percent between February and April.

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses two AMC stocks, HDFC AMC and Nippon life, to see if these warrant investors' attention.



