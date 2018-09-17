App
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 10:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IDBI Mutual Fund seeks SEBI nod for healthcare scheme

In terms of asset allocation, the scheme will invest at least 80 percent of its assets in equity and equity-related instruments of companies engaged in healthcare and allied sectors

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

IDBI Mutual Fund has sought the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s consent to launch IDBI Healthcare Fund, an open-ended equity scheme investing in healthcare and allied sectors, according to the draft offer document on the regulator’s website.

In terms of asset allocation, the scheme will invest at least 80 percent of its assets in equity and equity-related instruments of companies engaged in healthcare and allied sectors, up to 20 percent will be allocated to other equity securities.

The scheme also has the provision to deploy up to 20 percent of its corpus in debt and money market instruments including liquid schemes and up to 10 percent in units issued by real estate and infrastructure investment trusts

Other features:
* Plans: Regular and direct
* Options: Growth and dividend
* Minimum application: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter
* Exit load: 1 percent if redeemed within 12 months from the allotment                                      date
* Fund manager: Ashish Mishra* Performance benchmark:  S&P BSE Healthcare Total Return Index
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 10:12 am

