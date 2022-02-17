ICICI Value Discovery Fund uses ONGC’s sharp January rally to book profits

ONGC India

The biggest rally in shares of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in more than 11 months in January prompted ICICI Value Discovery Fund to trim holding.

Shares of the oil producer rallied around 21 percent last month on the back of a 15 percent surge in global crude oil prices during the period to a seven-year high aided by rising geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and increasing global demand.

Oil has been on the boil in the past few months as the receding threat of the COVID-19 pandemic has seen demand for the commodity surge amid inadequate supplies due to the low spare capacity of Oil and Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

According to analysts, a $1 per barrel rise in crude oil prices translated to a roughly two percent increase in the valuation of ONGC. In the quarter ended December, the firm reported better-than-expected growth of 220 percent on-year in consolidated net profit on the back of higher crude oil realisations.

That said, ICICI Value Discovery Fund was net seller of the stock in January as it offloaded 74.8 million shares worth more than Rs 1,200 crore, data compiled by Prime Database showed. In terms of value, ONGC was the biggest sale made by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund in January.

At the end of the December quarter, mutual funds held a 6.19 percent stake in the oil and gas producer, of which 2.86 percent stake was held by ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund.

ICICI Prudential’s move to book profits stands in contrast to the rest of the mutual fund schemes, which were net buyers to the tune of Rs 150 crore in the stock.

Overall, brokerages have expressed optimism on the company amid higher global crude oil prices. Edelweiss Securities retained its “buy” rating on the stock after the December quarter earnings were announced as it sees ONGC as a cyclical play.

“It continues to disappoint on production, but rising prices more than offset in the near term. We are concerned about falling OPEC+ surpluses and geopolitical concerns, and hike FY23 oil price by 13% to $75/bbl,” Edelweiss said in a note earlier this week.

JM Financial Services highlighted that higher oil prices are not the only trigger for ONGC. The brokerage firm expects domestic gas prices to rise to $6.5 per mmBtu in the first half of 2022-23 and $9 per mmBtu in the second half of FY23.

Currently, the domestic administered price for natural gas is $2.9 per mmBtu and if JM Financial’s forecast plays out, ONGC’s valuation could swell further by 19 percent going ahead.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.