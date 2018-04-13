App
Apr 13, 2018 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund winds up annual interval plan

The annual interval plan was wound up as it did not meet the minimum requirement of asset under management and minimum number of investors criterion

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom



ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has wound up ICICI Prudential Interval Fund - Series VI - Annual Interval Plan D from April 11 , an addendum from the fund house said.


The annual interval plan was wound up as it did not meet the minimum requirement of asset under management and minimum number of investors criterion, the addendum said.

According to a Securities and Exchange Board of India guidelines, all open-ended debt-oriented schemes must have assets under management of at least Rs 20 crore at all times and should have a minimum of 20 investors and no single investor shall account for more than 25 percent of corpus of the fund.

