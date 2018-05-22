ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund suspends fresh subscriptions in six schemes

Moneycontrol News

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has suspended subscriptions via lump sum investments, switch in, systematic transfer plans and systematic investment plans in six schemes from May 21, the fund house said in an addendum.

ICICI

ICICI

ICICI

ICICI

ICICI

ICICI

The six schemes are:Prudential Dynamic Bond Fund,Prudential Monthly Income Plan,Prudential Child Care plan (Study Plan),Prudential Gilt Fund - Investment Plan - PF Option,Prudential Gilt Fund - Treasury Plan - PF Option, andPrudential Short Term Gilt Fund.