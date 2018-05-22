App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
May 22, 2018 09:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund suspends fresh subscriptions in six schemes

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has suspended subscriptions in six schemes from May 21

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has suspended subscriptions via lump sum investments, switch in, systematic transfer plans and systematic investment plans in six schemes from May 21, the fund house said in an addendum.

The six schemes are: ICICI Prudential Dynamic Bond Fund, ICICI Prudential Monthly Income Plan, ICICI Prudential Child Care plan (Study Plan), ICICI Prudential Gilt Fund - Investment Plan - PF Option, ICICI Prudential Gilt Fund - Treasury Plan - PF Option, and ICICI Prudential Short Term Gilt Fund.

tags #Business #ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund #MF News

