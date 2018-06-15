ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund seeks SEBI nod for Nifty Next 50 ETF

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund has sought approval from Securities and Exchange Board of India to launch ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 ETF. The open-ended scheme tracking NIFTY Next 50 Index will invest 95 percent of its assets in equity and equity-related securities of companies constituting the underlying index (NIFTY Next 50 Index).

The scheme also has the provision to invest up to 5 percent of its assets units of liquid schemes, money market instruments (with maturity not exceeding 91 days), including CBLO, cash & cash equivalents.

Minimum application: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafterPerformance benchmark: NIFTY Next 50 IndexFund manager: Kayzad Eghlim