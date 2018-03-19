ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund (Tax Saving), is an Open-ended Equity Tax Saving scheme from ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund. The scheme was managing assets worth Rs. 4,143.27 crore as on September 30, 2017.

Stocks Shares traded Jun '17 NAV% Sep '17 NAV% ICICI Bank 4763412 - 3.18 NTPC 3736242 - 1.51 ONGC 3587037 - 1.48 ITC 2999580 - 1.87 GAIL India 1732297 1.52 3.48 Larsen & Toubro 1055726 - 2.91 Tata Motors (DVR) 912364 1.74 1.93 Max Financial Services 786082 0.99 2.03 Zee Entertainment Enterprises 597472 - 0.75 Mahindra and Mahindra 475687 - 1.44 HDFC 470894 - 1.98 Lupin 467212 2.48 3.47 HT Media 442185 - 0.1 Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers 402662 - 0.34 Motherson Sumi Systems 357178 - 0.29 LIC Housing Finance 317011 - 0.48 HDFC Bank 289113 - 1.26 Sun Pharma Ind 283472 2.36 2.44 ICICI Lombard General Ins Co. 274106 - 0.45 Grasim Industries 233609 0.28 0.89 Tata Motors 227906 0.9 1.04 Persistent Systems 172540 0.24 0.51 PI Industries 170288 1.01 1.18 Emami 147683 - 0.39 Cummins India 110149 1.77 1.99 Infosys 108707 3.98 3.99 Kotak Mahindra Bank 103349 - 0.25 Interglobe Aviation 83107 - 0.22 AIA Engineering -2300 1.7 1.58 GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare -2353 4.21 3.84 Narayana Hrudayalaya -4170 1.05 0.99 AstraZeneca Pharma -6893 1.13 1.09 HCL Technologies -7554 1.97 1.97 Engineers India -8222 1.51 1.43 Equitas Holdings -8334 1.37 1.36 Alembic Pharmaceuticals -9734 1.95 1.9 Petronet LNG -23604 3.1 3.24 Ipca Laboratories -24568 3.83 3.69 Gujarat Pipavav Port -35037 2.01 1.75 Thomas Cook (India) -42383 5.23 5.07 Sundaram Finance -51107 4.17 4.08 Hindustan Zinc -51284 1.26 1.35 Mahindra CIE Automotive -60866 1.5 1.41 Redington (India) -62050 0.02 - Tata Power Company -66046 2.6 2.45 MphasiS -109580 1.14 0.99 Asian Paints -137610 0.96 0.59 TI Financial Holdings -255631 0.42 - Rallis India -331872 1.15 0.8 Bata India -352299 0.99 0.66 Indian Oil Corporation -557958 2.53 2.04 Bharat Financial Inclusion -642681 1.14 - Bank Of Baroda -857165 1 0.55 Cipla -1111466 1.52 - HPCL -1265676 1.06 - Tech Mahindra -1850549 1.74 - Ashok Leyland -1895729 0.85 0.53 Axis Bank -1904289 4.57 2.07 BPCL -2392122 2.51 - State Bank of India -2462385 7.98 5.75 Orient Cement -2745542 2.05 1.17 Punjab National Bank -4201773 1.42 - OBC -4395040 1.71 0.15 Union Bank of India -4547799 1.65 - IDFC -7206237 0.98 - Idea Cellular -10246106 2.15 - Equity 96.82 95.57 Cash & Call 3.19 2.72 Others 0 1.72