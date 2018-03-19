.
ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund (Tax Saving), is an Open-ended Equity Tax Saving scheme from ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund. The scheme was managing assets worth Rs. 4,143.27 crore as on September 30, 2017.
|Stocks
|Shares traded
|Jun '17 NAV%
|Sep '17 NAV%
|ICICI Bank
|4763412
|-
|3.18
|NTPC
|3736242
|-
|1.51
|ONGC
|3587037
|-
|1.48
|ITC
|2999580
|-
|1.87
|GAIL India
|1732297
|1.52
|3.48
|Larsen & Toubro
|1055726
|-
|2.91
|Tata Motors (DVR)
|912364
|1.74
|1.93
|Max Financial Services
|786082
|0.99
|2.03
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|597472
|-
|0.75
|Mahindra and Mahindra
|475687
|-
|1.44
|HDFC
|470894
|-
|1.98
|Lupin
|467212
|2.48
|3.47
|HT Media
|442185
|-
|0.1
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers
|402662
|-
|0.34
|Motherson Sumi Systems
|357178
|-
|0.29
|LIC Housing Finance
|317011
|-
|0.48
|HDFC Bank
|289113
|-
|1.26
|Sun Pharma Ind
|283472
|2.36
|2.44
|ICICI Lombard General Ins Co.
|274106
|-
|0.45
|Grasim Industries
|233609
|0.28
|0.89
|Tata Motors
|227906
|0.9
|1.04
|Persistent Systems
|172540
|0.24
|0.51
|PI Industries
|170288
|1.01
|1.18
|Emami
|147683
|-
|0.39
|Cummins India
|110149
|1.77
|1.99
|Infosys
|108707
|3.98
|3.99
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|103349
|-
|0.25
|Interglobe Aviation
|83107
|-
|0.22
|AIA Engineering
|-2300
|1.7
|1.58
|GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare
|-2353
|4.21
|3.84
|Narayana Hrudayalaya
|-4170
|1.05
|0.99
|AstraZeneca Pharma
|-6893
|1.13
|1.09
|HCL Technologies
|-7554
|1.97
|1.97
|Engineers India
|-8222
|1.51
|1.43
|Equitas Holdings
|-8334
|1.37
|1.36
|Alembic Pharmaceuticals
|-9734
|1.95
|1.9
|Petronet LNG
|-23604
|3.1
|3.24
|Ipca Laboratories
|-24568
|3.83
|3.69
|Gujarat Pipavav Port
|-35037
|2.01
|1.75
|Thomas Cook (India)
|-42383
|5.23
|5.07
|Sundaram Finance
|-51107
|4.17
|4.08
|Hindustan Zinc
|-51284
|1.26
|1.35
|Mahindra CIE Automotive
|-60866
|1.5
|1.41
|Redington (India)
|-62050
|0.02
|-
|Tata Power Company
|-66046
|2.6
|2.45
|MphasiS
|-109580
|1.14
|0.99
|Asian Paints
|-137610
|0.96
|0.59
|TI Financial Holdings
|-255631
|0.42
|-
|Rallis India
|-331872
|1.15
|0.8
|Bata India
|-352299
|0.99
|0.66
|Indian Oil Corporation
|-557958
|2.53
|2.04
|Bharat Financial Inclusion
|-642681
|1.14
|-
|Bank Of Baroda
|-857165
|1
|0.55
|Cipla
|-1111466
|1.52
|-
|HPCL
|-1265676
|1.06
|-
|Tech Mahindra
|-1850549
|1.74
|-
|Ashok Leyland
|-1895729
|0.85
|0.53
|Axis Bank
|-1904289
|4.57
|2.07
|BPCL
|-2392122
|2.51
|-
|State Bank of India
|-2462385
|7.98
|5.75
|Orient Cement
|-2745542
|2.05
|1.17
|Punjab National Bank
|-4201773
|1.42
|-
|OBC
|-4395040
|1.71
|0.15
|Union Bank of India
|-4547799
|1.65
|-
|IDFC
|-7206237
|0.98
|-
|Idea Cellular
|-10246106
|2.15
|-
|Equity
|96.82
|95.57
|Cash & Call
|3.19
|2.72
|Others
|0
|1.72