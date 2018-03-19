App
Mar 19, 2018 01:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund (Tax Saving)

.

ICICI Prudential Long Term Equity Fund (Tax Saving), is an Open-ended Equity Tax Saving scheme from ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund. The scheme was managing assets worth Rs. 4,143.27 crore as on September 30, 2017.

 
Stocks Shares traded Jun '17 NAV% Sep '17 NAV%
ICICI Bank 4763412 - 3.18
NTPC 3736242 - 1.51
ONGC 3587037 - 1.48
ITC 2999580 - 1.87
GAIL India 1732297 1.52 3.48
Larsen & Toubro 1055726 - 2.91
Tata Motors (DVR) 912364 1.74 1.93
Max Financial Services 786082 0.99 2.03
Zee Entertainment Enterprises 597472 - 0.75
Mahindra and Mahindra 475687 - 1.44
HDFC 470894 - 1.98
Lupin 467212 2.48 3.47
HT Media 442185 - 0.1
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers 402662 - 0.34
Motherson Sumi Systems 357178 - 0.29
LIC Housing Finance 317011 - 0.48
HDFC Bank 289113 - 1.26
Sun Pharma Ind 283472 2.36 2.44
ICICI Lombard General Ins Co. 274106 - 0.45
Grasim Industries 233609 0.28 0.89
Tata Motors 227906 0.9 1.04
Persistent Systems 172540 0.24 0.51
PI Industries 170288 1.01 1.18
Emami 147683 - 0.39
Cummins India 110149 1.77 1.99
Infosys 108707 3.98 3.99
Kotak Mahindra Bank 103349 - 0.25
Interglobe Aviation 83107 - 0.22
AIA Engineering -2300 1.7 1.58
GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare -2353 4.21 3.84
Narayana Hrudayalaya -4170 1.05 0.99
AstraZeneca Pharma -6893 1.13 1.09
HCL Technologies -7554 1.97 1.97
Engineers India -8222 1.51 1.43
Equitas Holdings -8334 1.37 1.36
Alembic Pharmaceuticals -9734 1.95 1.9
Petronet LNG -23604 3.1 3.24
Ipca Laboratories -24568 3.83 3.69
Gujarat Pipavav Port -35037 2.01 1.75
Thomas Cook (India) -42383 5.23 5.07
Sundaram Finance -51107 4.17 4.08
Hindustan Zinc -51284 1.26 1.35
Mahindra CIE Automotive -60866 1.5 1.41
Redington (India) -62050 0.02 -
Tata Power Company -66046 2.6 2.45
MphasiS -109580 1.14 0.99
Asian Paints -137610 0.96 0.59
TI Financial Holdings -255631 0.42 -
Rallis India -331872 1.15 0.8
Bata India -352299 0.99 0.66
Indian Oil Corporation -557958 2.53 2.04
Bharat Financial Inclusion -642681 1.14 -
Bank Of Baroda -857165 1 0.55
Cipla -1111466 1.52 -
HPCL -1265676 1.06 -
Tech Mahindra -1850549 1.74 -
Ashok Leyland -1895729 0.85 0.53
Axis Bank -1904289 4.57 2.07
BPCL -2392122 2.51 -
State Bank of India -2462385 7.98 5.75
Orient Cement -2745542 2.05 1.17
Punjab National Bank -4201773 1.42 -
OBC -4395040 1.71 0.15
Union Bank of India -4547799 1.65 -
IDFC -7206237 0.98 -
Idea Cellular -10246106 2.15 -
Equity 96.82 95.57
Cash & Call 3.19 2.72
Others 0 1.72

 

 

