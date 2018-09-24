App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 09:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HSBC MF to launch equity hybrid fund on Sep 28; offer to end Oct 12

The scheme will invest 70 percent of its assets in equity shares while the rest will be deployed in debt securities

HSBC Mutual Fund will launch HSBC Equity Hybrid Fund, an open-ended hybrid scheme investing predominantly in equity and equity-related instruments on September 28, the fund house announced at a press conference in Mumbai.

Subscription to the scheme will remain open until October 12.

In terms of asset allocation, the scheme will invest 70 percent of its assets in equity shares while the rest will be deployed in debt securities.

According to the Chief Investment Officer, Tushar Pradhan, “Higher equity exposure will help achieve growth and increase the potential of beating inflation. Also, the right mix of asset classes will help achieve better risk-adjusted returns.”

“On the other hand, the scheme’s flexi-strategy will give freedom to position the portfolio favourably, aiming to invest in better-rated credit quality instruments that generally have low capital risk and offers reasonable returns and stability to the portfolio,” he added.

Other features:

Plans: Regular and Direct

Options: Growth and Dividend

Minimum investment: Rs 5,000 and in multiples of one rupee thereafter

Exit load: 1 percent if 10 percent of units are redeemed after 12 months from the date of allotment

Performance benchmark: 70 percent weight to S&P BSE 200, 30 percent weight to CRISIL Composite Bond Fund Index

Fund Managers: Neeloptal Sahai for equity and Sanjay Shah for debt
First Published on Sep 24, 2018 05:00 pm

tags #Business #HSBC Mutual fund #MF News

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.