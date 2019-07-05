App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMutual Funds
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2019 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Index Fund announces change in exit load

HDFC Mutual Fund has announced change in exit load of HDFC Index Fund - Nifty Plan, an open ended index linked scheme with effect from December 18, 2013.


Accordingly, the revised exit load will be:


In respect of each purchase/switch-in of units, an exit load of 1.00% is payable if units are redeemed/switched-out within 3 months from the date of allotment.

No exit load is payable if units are redeemed/switched-out after 3 months from the date of allotment.

The aforesaid change will be applicable on a prospective basis i.e. in respect of subscriptions received in the scheme from the effective date.



First Published on Dec 14, 2013 05:51 pm

tags #exit load #HDFC Index Fund - Nifty Plan #HDFC Mutual Fund #MF News

