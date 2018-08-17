HDFC AMC's Stellar Listing | Should you invest in the stock or its funds?

HDFC AMC made a bumper debut at the stock markets last week making its investors richer by over 65% on day one. Now, this may make you wonder if buying its stock is a better investment option than the company's funds & schemes.

We ask our personal finance expert, Manoj Nagpal this question. We also find out if it is more cost effective and risk-averse to park your money in mutual funds or would investing directly in stocks give you higher returns.