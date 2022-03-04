Hari Shyamsunder to be new CEO of Navi Mutual Fund

Representative Image

Navi Mutual Fund announced that Hari Shyamsunder, currently the Fund Manager of Navi AMC Limited, will take over as CEO, subject to obtaining the necessary corporate approvals. He will succeed Saurabh Jain who recently resigned.

Saurabh Jain will be moving to another role within the Navi Group where he will lead a new business vertical. Jain is also a member of the MF advisory committee of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

Also Read: Navi Mutual Fund’s Nifty Midcap 150 Index Fund: 4 things to know

Sachin Bansal, Co-founder of the Navi Group said, “I am looking forward to Hari taking charge and continuing the exciting journey of Navi AMC. He is a mutual fund industry veteran with a proven track record in portfolio handling and research. I am confident that Hari will further strengthen our mutual fund business.”

“I also take this opportunity to thank Saurabh for setting up a great foundation for Navi AMC Limited. He has got the business to a strong start and I look forward to him creating a similar impact in his new strategic role within the group. I wish both Saurabh and Hari good luck in their new roles and being part of the exciting journey ahead for the Navi Group," he said.